Golfers qualify for state

The Lakelander

April 27, 2022

The Whitney High School golf team competed at regionals at Brenham Country Club Monday, April 18, and Tuesday, April 19. Tate Winkler shot an 82 on the first day and an 88 on the second day, and Rob Riney shot an 87 the first day and an 82 on the second day. Both played with great poise and strength of will, according to Alex Richters, WHS head golf coach. They were only seven strokes behind the leader, so it was a battle both days. They have qualified for state and will be playing in Austin at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course May 9-10.

