WHS baseball clinches playoff berth

April 27, 2022

Whitney High School’s varsity baseball team was sitting in third place in the district as the week began and is headed to the playoffs.


The Wildcats won their away conference game against McGregor 12-2 Friday, April 22, after defeating McGregor earlier in the week 9-5 at home.


After last week’s games wrapped up, Whitney was in third place behind Lorena and West.


The Wildcats have one regular season game on the schedule this week and are set to take on Clifton at home Tuesday, April 26.


The matchup between West and Troy Tuesday will also determine how the post-season plays out. If the Wildcats win and Troy beats West, a three-way tie will necessitate a single-elimination tournament for seedings 2-4. If West defeats Troy, Whitney will remain in third. Tuesday’s games had not yet been played as of press time.


Round one of the playoffs is scheduled for May 5-7.

