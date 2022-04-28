Lady ‘Cats end regular season with win at home

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News, Sports

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 27, 2022

The Whitney High School Lady Wildcats varsity softball team won a home game against McGregor 4-3 Tuesday, April 19, for a chance at a playoff run. The Lady ‘Cats (11-14, 5-7) wrapped up their regular season schedule with the win over McGregor while celebrating senior night. Whitney was set to play Clifton in a tie-breaker game for fourth place Monday, April 25, with the winner taking on Mildred in the first round of the playoffs starting Wednesday, April 27. The outcome of the game was not available as of The Lakelander’s press time. Pictured above is Dani Paige during Whitney’s game last Tuesday.

