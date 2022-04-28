LWMA food bank receives donation

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 27, 2022

The Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance (LWMA) is thankful for a contribution from the Kimberley Rumfield Team of Keller Williams Realty, which recently supported the food bank with a donation drive. The successful fund raiser collected 383 pounds of food and additional money to purchase another 200 pounds of food for the Children’s Summer Snack Bag Program. The Snack Bag Program provides nutritious food for Lake Whitney area children in need during the summer. The Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance is a nonprofit organization operated completely through donations and volunteers. Anyone who would like to host a fund raiser or contribute to the food bank can visit lakewhitneyministerialalliance.org to donate online, or mail contributions to: Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 1502, Whitney, TX 76692. LWMA emphasizes that any amount is appreciated.

