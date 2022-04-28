Chamber welcomes The Lazy Llama Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Uncategorized Editor: Shannon Cottongame April 27, 2022 The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for The Lazy Llama Coffee & Treats. Pictured are owners Tiffany Basham and Michael Fields, Assistant Manager Laci Brown and family and baristas Maegan Saylor and Joannah Andis. Representing the chamber were Charles and Terry Boyer, Jean Dunn Drugan and John McCullough. The Lazy Llama Coffee & Treats is located at 1514 North Brazos Street in Whitney. More information is available at http://www.thelazyllamatx.com. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related