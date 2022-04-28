Hill College honors retiring president with student grant

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Hill College is honoring its retiring president with the Pamela J. Boehm Student Emergency Aid Grant. The announcement was made during the college’s annual Boots and Suits fund-raising event.



“In honor of her 41 years of dedication to Hill College, and particularly her focus on student success, we are pleased to announce the creation of the Pamela J. Boehm Student Emergency Aid Grant,” said Hill College Board of Regents President David Teel during the event.



“We want to help students move past hurdles they encounter so they can continue their education and training,” he added.



Funding through this grant will be designated to help students with emergency financial needs (not tuition and fees), and repayment is not required.



Students will be able to apply for the grant beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.



“When students experience hurdles in obtaining their education, we often think of work, child care and lack of funds for books and supplies as the barriers,” said Hill College Vice President of Student Services Lizza Trenkle.



“However, our students experience emergency expenses such as car repairs, utility expenses, health care expenses and food insecurities as disruptions to reaching their educational goals. These expenses are not always considered a component of a student’s cost of attendance and sometimes occur before or after aid is dispersed, leaving the student without funding for the emergency expenses. This grant will assist students in overcoming these types of expenses and assist them with continuing their educational path.”



Individuals interested in making a financial contribution to the fund may contact Hill College Vice President of External Affairs Jessyca Brown at 254-659-7504 or make a check out to Hill College with “Boehm Student Emergency Aid” in the memo line, and mail it to Hill College at 112 Lamar Hillsboro, TX, 76645.