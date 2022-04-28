Lake Whitney Arts preparing for next comedy Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame April 27, 2022 Rehearsals have begun for Lake Whitney Arts’ next production. “Deliver Us From Mama,” directed by Ed Sanders, is the sequel to 2019’s “Mama Won’t Fly.” Cindy Parks returns to the role of overbearing Mama Norleen Sprunt, and Stacey Greenawalt returns as her long-suffering daughter Savannah Honeycutt. Joe Neal Pedigo takes on the role of Savannah’s brother, Walker Sprunt, who is soon to be a dad. Stephen Buse, Amberly Hadley, Kitty Marbut, Gene Moore, Robert Dale, Tracey Kirkland, Kelly Robson, George Staples, Gail Warren and Becca Bilz Davis round out the cast, portraying nearly two dozen more hilarious characters in this high-octane comedy by Jones, Hope and Wooten. The cast is pictured assembled for a table read of the script. The show opens Saturday, June 4. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related