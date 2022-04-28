Ranchmasters welcomes local Realtor to team

Pictured (l to r) are: Julie and Keith Reed, Ranchmasters Broker; Emily Morris, Realtor; Tish Robinson, Marketing Manager to Emily Morris; Justin Reed, Realtor; and at back, Bill Morris, Agent.

Ranchmasters Ranch and Home Realty announces the addition of Emily Carter Morris to its Whitney real estate firm. Emily will primarily serve the White Bluff Resort and lake homes market around Lake Whitney.



Emily comes to Ranchmasters from LakeHomes.com, where she outperformed all local agents for over five years.



Because of her 20-plus years working in and specializing in the White Bluff and Lake Whitney markets, she also earned significant accolades from LakeHomes.com. In 2019, just two years after joining that national brokerage, Emily was named 2019 Agent of the Year.

She has been ranked #2 in the country for the last two years. Additionally, Emily was the featured agent in Top Agent Magazine in 2019.



According to a statement from Ranchmasters: “We quickly realized what a tremendous asset Emily Carter Morris would be to Ranchmasters. She has a great track record of finding buyers and making sellers happy. Emily launches head-on into each listing – making sure it is marketed appropriately and vigorously. She has a tremendous personal connection with past clients who recommend her and often come back to her to purchase another property from her. That personal connection to clients – really, a relationship – is her key to success.”



Emily and her husband Bill, also a real estate agent, live on an equestrian property in White Bluff Resort.



Emily can be reached at 254-694-1111, by email at Emilyanncarter@gmail.com or at the website LakeHom esLakeWhitney.com.