Blum wins bi-district championship

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

May 5, 2022

The Blum High School varsity softball team won the bi-district championship with an 18-2 victory over Three Way Thursday, April 28. The Lady Bobcats will face Bryson in the regional quarterfinals, with the date and time to be announced as of press time. The team ended the regular season as the number one seed heading into the playoffs.

