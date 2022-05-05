Shooting team earns awards

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

May 5, 2022

Shooting team earns awards The Hill County 4-H Shooting Sports team took 19 shooters to the Brownwood 4-H Extravaganza Monday, April 25. “To say we are proud of these kids is an understatement. Every shooter who went did their absolute best, and many brought home medals in more than one event,” organizers said in a statement. The shooting team brought home the following awards: Running target—first place junior – Gage Brassell, fifth place junior – Sebastian Sleezer-Robinson, first place intermediate – Kaylee Tibbs, third place senior – Lea Soule; 3P/Jr. Prone—fourth place junior – Gage Brassell, third place intermediate – Carter Crawson, fourth place intermediate – Jordan Crawson, fifth place senior – Braedon Warren; Air Pistol—second place intermediate – Kellen Soule, first place senior – Lea Soule; Hunter Medley—fifth place junior – Gage Brassell; Light Rifle—second place junior – Gage Brassell, fourth place junior – Elizabeth Tibbs, fifth place junior – Archer LuJan, fourth place intermediate – Carter Crawson, first place senior – Dakota Manaseri, second place senior – Mason Tibbs; Sporting Clays—fourth place intermediate – Trayse Segura.

