Hill College registering for mini, summer semesters

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

May 5, 2022



Registration for Hill College’s May mini-mester and three summer sessions is now open for new and current students.



The May mini-mester allows students to take courses online in an accelerated timeframe of three weeks. Classes begin May 16, and available courses consist of core curriculum and general electives.



Hill College Director of Academic Advising and Success Center Noelle Barnes said this three-week mini-mester is beneficial to students for a variety of reasons.



“Students should be prepared to give it their all for three weeks,” she said. “Mini-mesters are popular among university students to gain extra credits while at home. The most popular reasons are to meet prerequisites for program entry or upper-level coursework; obtain classification standards, such as sophomore, junior or senior; and the reduced cost.”



Hill College’s summer sessions, which include an 11-week session and two five-week sessions, Summer I and Summer II, are also great opportunities for students to either begin or continue working toward a certificate or degree.



“The benefits of the shortened semester offerings during the summer serve a wide range of needs for our local community,” said Hill College Vice President of Instruction Dr. Kerry Schindler.



“Dual credit students can get ahead, and industry professionals can upskill or reskill to advance in an existing or new career. Current students can progress their studies to their overall degree at a faster pace, and new students can dip their toes into academic studies or strive for a certificate to advance their careers.”



The 11-week summer session runs from May 23 through August 4. The Summer I and Summer II sessions run June 6 through July 7 and July 11 through August 11, respectively.



Courses are available in a variety of subject areas, including: accounting, art, business computer information systems, biology, business, chemistry, economics, English, government, history, medical terminology, humanities, integrated reading/writing, math, music, physical education, office administration, psychology, sociology and speech.



Students are encouraged to register as soon as possible, as high-demand classes fill up quickly.



Students with questions may reach out to the Advising and Success Centers by emailing advising@hillcollege.edu. New students must complete an enrollment application in person at the college or online at http://www.hillcollege.edu/apply.



To register or apply in person, visit or call one of the Hill College campuses: Hill County Campus, 112 Lamar Drive in Hillsboro, 254-659-7650; Johnson County Campus, 2112 Mayfield Parkway in Cleburne, 817-760-5650; or the Burleson Center, 130 East Renfro in Burleson, 817-760-5545.