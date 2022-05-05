Hill College Boots & Suits Event raises over $41,000 for student scholarships

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

The 17th annual Hill College Boots and Suits event held on April 7 raised over $41,000 to benefit Hill College students.



Nearly $37,000 of the proceeds will go directly to student scholarships. Funds raised from event activities and donations made during the event, a total of $3,900, will support the college’s student resource rooms.



“A new initiative was included in the year’s event, which was to raise funds throughout the evening for our food pantries that are housed on our campuses,” said Hill College President Dr. Pam Boehm. “Many students come to college with very little funds for toiletries, necessities, supplies and snacks. We have seen an increase in student use of the pantries since the pandemic.”



Local sponsors helped make the event enjoyable for more than 100 attendees from the Hill College service area. Valet services were provided by the college’s fire program, and Old Texas Brewing Co. in Burleson provided hors d’oeuvres and themed beverages. Mystery box game prizes included his and hers boots from Apos Western Wear Boutique and a Consuela hand bag provided by Lemon Blush Boutique. The Focus Booth in Cedar Hill provided a western-themed photo booth for guests, and Juniper Cove Winery in Whitney and Wintergrass Winery in Cleburne contributed beverages.



Pinnacle Bank and the Mustang Foundation, both located in Cleburne, served as this year’s gold sponsors. Both have supported the gala for numerous years.



“This gala is the college’s largest fundraiser for district-wide student scholarships,” said Boehm. “I would like to personally thank the community and our business and industry partners for their generous support of and great participation in the event.“



Boehm, who is retiring at the end of May after 41 years of service to Hill College, was also honored with the announcement of the creation of the Pamela J. Boehm Student Emergency Aid Grant. The grant will provide funding to help students with emergency financial needs (not tuition and fees), and students will not be required to repay funds they receive. Event attendees made the first donations to the fund during the event, raising nearly $1,000.



“Being surprised with the development of a grant that will help students refrain from dropping out of school made the evening so very special to me,” Boehm said. “I am humbled and so very proud that our communities come together to help students succeed and complete their educational goals.”



Individuals interested in making a financial contribution to the Pamela J. Boehm Student Emergency Aid Grant fund may contact Hill College Vice President of External Affairs Jessyca Brown at 254-659-7504 or make a check out to Hill College with “Boehm Student Emergency Aid” in the memo line, and mail it to Hill College at 112 Lamar, Hillsboro, TX 76645. Students may start to apply for grants next year.



The Hill College Scholarship application for the fall semester is now available online. The application deadline is June 1 at midnight. Scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and based on available funds. Students should apply as early as possible.

Visit https://www.hillcollege.edu/Admis sions_Aid/FinancialAid/Schol ar-Grants-WkStudy.html for more scholarship and aid information. To access the application, visit http://www.hillcollege.edu/students/scholarships/.