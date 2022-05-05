Atmos supports Food For Good Backpack program

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

May 4, 2022

Atmos Energy recently donated $5,000 to the Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance to support their Food for Good Backpack Program. This gift is one of hundreds made by Atmos Energy as part of an enterprise-wide Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities drive to invest in educational, literacy, energy assistance and food security resources across the 1,400 communities it serves.



“Thanks to this generous donation from Atmos Energy, the Food for Good Backpack Program will continue to feed 142 children every week,” said Carol Campbell, Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance Food for Good Backpack program chairman. “We are so thankful to be able to serve our communities and honor our Lord Jesus in this small way.”



Dedicated to serving the needs of students in Aquilla, Blum and Whitney, Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance provides weekend food backpacks to qualifying students during the school year.



Each week students in need receive a backpack from a school counselor or nurse that is filled with nutritious, non-perishable breakfasts and lunches for that weekend. Every effort is made to keep food distributions discreet while providing for those who otherwise might go hungry.



“Through Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities, we believe in making a difference in our communities by partnering with vital organizations like Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance,” said Tammie Bowman, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs. “The Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance not only provides much needed school supplies and healthy snacks to vulnerable students, but also serves more than 700 households each month with hearty meals.”



“Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance has benefited greatly from our ongoing relationship with Atmos Energy and their commitment to make a difference in the Lake Whitney community, especially in the lives of our children,” said Brad Slaten, King Memorial United Methodist Church pastor.



In partnership with hundreds of organizations, Atmos Energy’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities benefits school districts, nonprofits, after school programs and food banks through everything from backpacks and laptops to nutritious breakfasts to books that help early childhood learners read on level by third grade. Vulnerable households will also have access to funds through local energy assistance agencies that provide support with utility bills, weatherization, customer natural gas line repairs, and natural gas appliance repairs and replacements.