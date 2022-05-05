White Bluff VFD adds new truck

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

May 4, 2022

White Bluff Volunteer Fire Department recently took delivery of a 2011 Pierce Arrow XT fire engine that is capable of dispensing foam, which has several times the firefighting effectiveness of water alone. It was purchased through funds generated after several years of fund raising and a program through the White Bluff Property Owners Association to assist with fire department capital expenditures.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s