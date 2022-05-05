White Bluff VFD adds new truck Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame May 4, 2022 White Bluff Volunteer Fire Department recently took delivery of a 2011 Pierce Arrow XT fire engine that is capable of dispensing foam, which has several times the firefighting effectiveness of water alone. It was purchased through funds generated after several years of fund raising and a program through the White Bluff Property Owners Association to assist with fire department capital expenditures. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related