LWA rehearses “Deliver Us From Mama” Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame April 4, 2022 AAAAAND HE’S OUT. Amber Hadley and Gene Moore rehearse the wedding scene from “Deliver Us From Mama” at Lake Whitney Arts. The show is the sequel to 2019’s “Mama Won’t Fly” and reintroduces some of the same characters along with many new faces. Directed by Ed Sanders, the comedy opens Saturday, June 4. For tickets or more information about Lake Whitney Arts, visit http://www.lakewhitneyarts.org. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related