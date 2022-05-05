LWA rehearses “Deliver Us From Mama”

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 4, 2022

AAAAAND HE’S OUT. Amber Hadley and Gene Moore rehearse the wedding scene from “Deliver Us From Mama” at Lake Whitney Arts. The show is the sequel to 2019’s “Mama Won’t Fly” and reintroduces some of the same characters along with many new faces. Directed by Ed Sanders, the comedy opens Saturday, June 4. For tickets or more information about Lake Whitney Arts, visit http://www.lakewhitneyarts.org.

