WHS baseball team prepares for playoffs

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

May 5, 2022

The Whitney High School varsity baseball team wrapped up the regular season with a 15-8 (8-4) record and will represent District 17 as the number three seed going into the playoffs.



The Wildcats beat Clifton 5-0 Tuesday night, April 26, in their final regular season game.

The bi-district round of the playoffs is scheduled to begin May 7, and Whitney’s opponent had not been determined as of The Lakelander’s press time.



The Whitney High School varsity girls softball team (11-14, 5-7) wrapped up their regular season schedule with a 4-3 win over McGregor Tuesday, April 19.



The Lady ‘Cats lost a tie-breaker game against Clifton to determine fourth place Monday, April 25, to end their season.