BARK holds bass tournament

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
May 12, 2022
Bosque Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) welcomed 60 teams to Lake Whitney for its second annual bass tournament fund raiser Saturday, May 7. First place winners were Russell Farmer and Ronnie Griggs of Cleburne with 26.92 lbs. Other winners were: second place – Will Davis and Collin Reyes of Wichita Falls – 24.8 lbs.; third place – Tyler Bullard and Justin Bullard of Crawford – 21.2 lbs.; fourth place – Beau Mills and Dan Woods of Granbury – 20.85 lbs.; fifth place – Neil McClendon and Hunter McClendon of Robinson – 19.32 lbs.; and big bass – Chris Fulton and Jacob Deal of Whitney – 8.64 lbs.