Postal Service proposes 2022 price increases

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

May 12, 2022

The United States Postal Service has filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of price changes to take effect July 10.



The new prices, if favorably reviewed, include a two-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 58 cents to 60 cents.



The proposed prices, approved by the Governors of the U.S. Postal Service, would raise First-Class Mail prices approximately 6.5 percent.



If favorably reviewed by the PRC, the single-piece letter additional ounce price would increase to 24 cents, the metered mail one-ounce price would increase to 57 cents and the price of a postcard stamp would increase to 44 cents. A one-ounce letter mailed to other countries would increase to $1.40 cents.



The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for special services products including certified mail, post office box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.



The Postal Service says that as inflation and increased operating expenses continue, these price adjustments will help with the implementation of the Delivering for America plan, including a $40 billion investment in core Postal Service infrastructure over the next 10 years.