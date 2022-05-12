Early voting to begin in Bosque County, statewide primary runoffs

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

May 12, 2022



Early voting in the Tuesday, May 24, primary runoff elections will get underway Monday, May 16, and continue through Friday, May 20. There will be one local race on the Republican ballot in Bosque County and several statewide races for both parties to decide.



Local voters will be back to the polls to decide the Republican candidate for the Bosque County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 race.



Michelle Valdez and Leslie Perry will return to the ballot after none of the three candidates seeking the JP spot received more than 50 percent of the vote in March. Valdez came out ahead with 42.24 percent (612 votes), followed by Perry with 38.44 percent (557) and then Stan Salome with 19.32 percent.



In statewide races, the Republican race for Texas attorney general is headed to a runoff, with no candidate receiving over 50 percent of the vote. Incumbent Ken Paxton received about 42 percent of the vote in Hill and Bosque counties out of a field of four candidates, about the same as he did in the statewide results. George P. Bush was next in line and received about 27 percent of the local vote, slightly better than he did statewide.



The Democrats will also have a runoff for the attorney general nomination. Rochelle Garza was the front runner with over 40 percent of the vote, and Joe Jaworski had the second most votes of the five Democratic candidates with about 20 percent of the vote.



Both parties will also have a runoff in the race for land commissioner. The race was open as incumbent George P. Bush ran for attorney general.



On the Republican side, Dawn Buckingham was the front runner with 41 percent of the statewide vote and will compete with Tim Westley, who received 14 percent of the vote, in the runoff. For the Democrats, Sandragrace Martinez, who received 32 percent of the vote, will face Jay Kleberg, who had about 26 percent.



Another runoff will be needed for railroad commissioner in the Republican primary. Incumbent Wayne Christian received 47 percent of the statewide vote and will face Sarah Stogner, who received 15 percent, in the runoff.



The Democratic Party will need a runoff to determine the nominee for state comptroller. Janet Dudding received 46 percent of the vote, and Angel Vega received about 35 percent.



Democrats will also need a runoff to determine their candidate for lieutenant governor, with Mike Collier receiving about 42 percent of the vote and Michelle Beckley receiving 30 percent. The winner will face incumbent Dan Patrick in November.



In Bosque County, early voting will be held at the Bosque County Courthouse, located at 110 South Main in Meridian, and the Clifton Civic Center, at 403 West Third Street.



Bosque County early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Wednesday, May 18, when voting will continue until 7 p.m.



Hill County early voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county’s Huron annex, located at 5800 FM 933 near Whitney; the Hill County Fairgrounds Exhibits Building at 205 Stadium Drive in Hillsboro; or the Hubbard Civic Center, located at 300 North Magnolia in Hubbard.



Election day polling places will be printed prior to the May 24 runoff.