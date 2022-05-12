Wildcats win bi-district championship

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News, Sports

Photo by April Sanders

May 12, 2022

The Whitney High School varsity baseball team won the bi-district championship Saturday, May 7, after a three-game series against Scurry-Rosser. The Wildcats lost the first game played in Whitney Friday, May 6, by a score of 5-2, but went on to win the second game 9-2 in Scurry Saturday to force a third game. Whitney sealed the deal by winning 2-1 to earn the bi-district title. The playoffs will continue with Whitney and Little River Academy facing off in the area round. Game one will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lake Belton High School. Game two will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Whitney, and if game three is necessary, it will be at noon Saturday at Midway High School. Pitcher Colby Estill is pictured in the first game last Friday.

