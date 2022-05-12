Local athletes advance to state Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News, Sports Editor: Shannon Cottongame May 12, 2022 Whitney High School sophomore Marcus Wilson will compete in the 300m hurdles at the state track and field meet after his performance at the recent 3A regional meet held in Midway. Wilson posted the fastest third-place time in the state, earning him the wildcard spot and a chance to compete for another medal this Thursday at Mike Myers Stadium at the University of Texas. Aquilla High School golfer Hannah Lewis has advanced to the state tournament after placing sixth in the region with a two-day total score of 248. She earned her state trip at the regional competition held in Manor last month, where she competed along with Aquilla’s other regional qualifiers, Blakelinn Day and Cade Nelson. Lewis will travel to Austin for state May 16 and 17.Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related