WHS Baseball Team: Area Champs Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News, Sports Editor: Shannon Cottongame May 19, 2022 The Whitney High School varsity baseball team shot it out with Academy in the Class 3A UIL baseball playoffs last week and advanced to the regional round. Whitney lost to Academy 6-2 in game one of a best-of-three game series played Thursday, May 12, in Lake Belton. The Wildcats answered with an 8-5 win in Whitney Friday, May 13. The deciding game three was played at Waco Midway Saturday afternoon, May 14, with Whitney delivering the final blow to Academy 5-4. The Wildcats will face Franklin in the next round.