WISD athletic director plans to step down

May 18, 2022

Whitney Independent School District Athletic Director (AD) Mark Byrd announced Monday, May 9, that he will step down from his position.

“I just felt it was time for change and I’m letting God lead this plan,” Byrd said.



In a statement to The Lakelander, the coach said, “I am so proud of our athletic department and what we have done for our kids. We have done some things here that have changed the culture and have opened a cloud up for the community. I feel we have fully done all we said we would do here and made this a total athletic program across the board. I thank the community for accepting my family and I look forward to what the future holds for not only me but also the athletic community of Whitney.”



Byrd led the Wildcats for four seasons, leading them to the playoffs in three of those four years. In 2019, Whitney went 11-2 and made a run to the regional quarterfinals before falling to Troy 9-7.



Over his four seasons as Whitney’s head coach, the Wildcats amassed a 26-20 record.



In his final year at Whitney, the Wildcats went 6-6 and made it to the area round of the playoffs.