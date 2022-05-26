Class of 2022 to graduate Friday night

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

May 26, 2022

Whitney High School will present diplomas to the Class of 2022 at 7 p.m. Friday night, May 27, at Wildcat Stadium. There are 102 students in this year’s senior class.

Timothy Baker Valedictorian



Graduating as valedictorian is Timothy Lonestar Baker, the son of Tim and Laura Baker.



Baker plans to study programming and/or engineering and is considering attending Texas A&M University, Brigham Young University or Rice University.



His advice to incoming seniors is “work hard and stay organized.” He added, “Do classwork fully and on time. Ask questions, and don’t antagonize the staff. Stay friendly.”



During high school, the valedictorian has participated in University Interscholastic League (UIL) number sense, mathematics and calculator applications and earned first in the district in UIL math this year. He achieved his business office technology certification and his principles of floral design certification in May 2021.



Baker took high school math early, getting in six years of math courses. He will finish his Associate’s Degree thanks to his dual-credit courses through Hill College.



He is also an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. He earned the prestigious rank in 2019.

Macy McKinney Salutatorian



This year’s salutatorian is Macy Raine McKinney, the daughter of April McKinney of Whitney and the late Michael McKinney.



She plans to attend Baylor University to study communication sciences and disorders with the goal of becoming a speech-language pathologist.



“Senior year is the time to make memories and spend time with the people you love,” is McKinney’s message to next year’s senior class. “Cherish the last year you have of high school; it will fly by so fast.”



During high school, McKinney has been involved in volleyball, tennis and cheerleading. She has served as senior class vice president, National Honor Society president, German Club historian, Fellowship of Christian Athletes secretary, freshman class president and as a member of Phi Theta Kappa college honor society.



She has received multiple honors, including: Miss WHS, volleyball most valuable player, first team academic all-state in volleyball, girls’ singles tennis district champion, third place regional girls’ singles tennis, state alternate in tennis, tennis most valuable player, homecoming queen, first place German state competition – scrapbook, cheer team state finalist and the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award.



Other honor graduates include:

• Danna Paola Guille-Chavez, parent – Elsy Raymundo of Whitney, plans to attend the Hill College Echocardiography Program with the goal of working in that field and teaching other students, and she will also take photography classes

• Laney Shea Beam, parents – Chris and Christie Welch of Whitney and Johnny Beam of Grandview, plans to pursue an Associate’s Degree in radiological science at McLennan Community College prior to transferring to Tarleton State University to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in that field and working as a radiologist/x-ray technician

• Brayden Ladell Heath, parents – Kenneth and Raygenna Heath of Whitney, plans to attend Texas Tech University following a pre-med path while majoring in chemistry and aspiring to go to medical school and work in medical imaging

• Amy Nicole Ward, parents – Mark and Dalia Ward of Whitney, plans to attend McLennan Community College to earn an Associate’s Degree in radiological technology and then transfer to Tarleton State University to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree and become a radiologic technologist

• Garrett Neal Peacock, parents – Lynn and Jaclyn Peacock of Whitney, plans to major in biology at Texas A&M University and become a sports medicine physician

• Dacey Marie Allen, parent – Chris Allen of Whitney, plans to attend Tarleton State University and major in agribusiness with a minor in business management

• Brendon D. Aguirre, parents – Jeff and April Aguirre of Whitney, plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in business administration

• Caitlyn Brianna Panuco, parents – Juan and Diane Panuco of Hillsboro, plans to attend Blinn College and then Texas State University and become a radiologic technician