WHS seniors receive LW Garden Club scholarships

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

June 1, 2022



Dacey Allen and Amy Ward, Whitney High School graduates, have each received a $1,000 scholarship from the Lake Whitney Garden Club. The scholarships were presented at the Whitney High School Scholarship Program Tuesday, May 24.

Dacy Allen



Dacey, daughter of Chris Allen of Whitney, will be attending Tarleton State University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness with a business management minor. She hopes to pursue a career as a veterinarian pharmaceutical sales representative.



Amy is the daughter of Mark and Dalia Ward of Whitney. Amy will attend McLennan Community College and MCC’s Radiologic Technology Program and then transfer to Tarleton State University to get her bachelor’s degree. Her career goal is to be a radiologic technologist.

Amy Ward



Both Amy and Dacey were members of the Whitney High School Honor Society and have been involved in many extracurricular activities, including FFA, horticulture and floriculture.