Crash near Whitney claims 4 lives

June 2, 2022

A crash in Bosque County near Whitney killed four occupants of a sport-utility vehicle Saturday, May 21.



According to Department of Public Safety reports, troopers were called to the scene on Farm Road 56 near Farm Road 2114 in the Laguna Park/Whitney area at 9:20 p.m.



Sergeant Ryan Howard reported that the crash occurred when the driver of a southbound Land Rover attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while it was raining.



The Land Rover lost control, left the roadway and crashed into a tree, becoming fully engulfed in flames.



Sgt. Howard said that all four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, and their identities will not be released until autopsies are completed.



Waco news outlets identified the individuals as McLennan County teenagers.



Sgt. Howard reminded drivers to slow down during rainy conditions and do not attempt to pass.



“When passing another vehicle on a two-lane road, ensure you are in a designated passing zone, and you can do so safely. This includes giving yourself time to get back into your correct lane before oncoming traffic arrives,” he added. “When in doubt, do not pass.”