Aquilla High School Class of ’22

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Uncategorized, Local News

June 2, 2022

Members of Aquilla High School’s Class of 2022 earned diplomas Saturday, May 28. This year’s graduating class includes: Casey Bruner, Brianna Bryars, Blakelinn Day, Malik Douglas, Hannah Dunbar, Alexis Fine, Marcus Goetz, Jason Gonzalez, Jackson Grimmett, Hunter Haygood, Kyndall Huffhines, Levi Ihlenfeldt, Lane Keel, Michael McKibben, Carson Miller, Isabella Morales, Caitlyn Morgan, Cade Nelson, Jonathan Nichols, Rebekah Nichols, Bailee Sheddan, Noah Sinfuegos-Perez, Alexa Sosa, Chloe Wallace, Justin Whiting and Jameson Wright.

