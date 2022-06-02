Prescription Pharmacy bids farewell to founder

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

June 2, 2022

Stephen Bennett

Prescription Pharmacy in Whitney held a retirement party for Stephen Bennett Friday, May 27. Bennett has been a pharmacist at that location for 37 years and is a founder and previous owner of Prescription Pharmacy.



Born and raised in Hill County, Bennett said he loves everything about Whitney. After graduating from Hillsboro High School, he went on to graduate from the University of Texas College of Pharmacy in 1984.



Bennett then worked for a chain pharmacy in Dallas for two years before returning to Hill County in 1986 where he worked at H&R Drug in Hillsboro with his dad, Dean Paul Bennett, and Jerry Yocham.



Bennett and Yocham later founded Prescription Pharmacy in Whitney. Thirty years later, Stephen sold the pharmacy to Will Douglas. After his three decades of service to the Whitney community, Bennett continued to work part time at the pharmacy for seven years and enjoyed visiting with longtime regular customers. He said every day was a learning experience, with the creation of new medication.



Bennett will enjoy retirement with his wife, Kim, along with two daughters and four grandchildren, who all live in Whitney. Bennett said that he appreciates the town’s support and business over the years, and he hopes people will continue their business with Prescription Pharmacy.