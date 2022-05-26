Hill County Shooting Sports team earns District 8 awards

May 26, 2022

The Hill County 4-H Shooting Sports team brought home multiple awards from the recent District 8 Rifle Match.



In the light rifle category, the third place junior team included Gage Brassell, Sabastian Sleezer-Robinson, Cameron Oliver and Ari Lujan. Individual award winners included: Gage Brassell, second place, Sabastian Sleezer-Robinson, 10th place.



The second place intermediate team was John Carter Crawson, Lane Hejl and Kellen Soulé.



The fourth place intermediate team was James Hogue, Trayse Segura and Trevor Burke.



The fifth place intermediate team was Ella Wolf, Jordan Crawson and Kaylee Tibbs. Individual award winners in this category include: Kellen Soulé, fourth place, Trayse Segura, sixth place, Ella Wolf, seventh place, James Hogue, eighth place, John Carter Crawson, 10 place.



The first place senior team was Camryn Camp, Dakota Manaser, Cassie Allen-Camp and Lea Soulé. The third place team included Braedon Warren, Katie Whitehouse and Mason Tibbs. Individual award winners in this category were: Camryn Camp, first place, Cassie Allen-Camp, second place, Lea Soulé, third place, Dakota Manaseri, fourth place, Mason Tibbs, fifth place, Braedon Warren, ninth place.



In the 3-Position Precision Rifle category, the second place junior team was Cameron Oliver, Gage Brassell, Archer Lujan and Sebastian Sleezer-Robinson.



The fourth place junior team was Jake Hejl, Carson Oliver and Jaxon Martinez.

4-H Shooting Sports open to members



Youth who enjoy the outdoors, shooting or archery are invited to join 4-H Shooting Sports. The program is for young people from eight to 18 and teaches firearm safety and responsibility, all in a safe and fun competitive environment.



Shooting Sports offers many disciplines, including rifle, pistol, shotgun, archery and muzzle loading. The program allows participants to compete at the county, district, state and even national level.



Hill County has its own club and is always looking for new shooters to join in the fun. Club meetings are held at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Hillsboro every fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.



To learn more, visit the Hill County 4-H Shooting Sports Facebook page or contact the Extension Office at 254-582-4022.