Wildcats finish season in playoff battle

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

May 26, 2022

The Whitney High School varsity baseball team exited the playoffs Saturday, May 21, after losing to Franklin two games to one in the Class 3-A Regional Quarterfinals in Salado. Game three remained scoreless for the first two innings as pitcher Jaxon Montgomery (pictured) and the Whitney defense found ways to limit the Franklin Lions’ batters. Whitney took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning and maintained it until Franklin plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Franklin piled on five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to make the score 8-3. The ‘Cats brought the game within two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but fell short with the final score 8-6. Garrett Peacock, Kaden Auten, Kannon Watson and Elijah Headley each contributed an RBI in game three. Whitney won game one 2-0 Thursday, May 19, and lost game two 8-2 Friday, May 20.

