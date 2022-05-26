Hill Regional acquires MRI machine

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

May 26, 2022

Pictured is Melissa Kennemmer, R.T. with Hill Regional Hospital’s new MRI equipment. The truck/trailer unit is set up outside the hospital’s admissions and registration area on Jane Lane in Hillsboro.



Friday the 13th was a lucky day for Hill Regional Hospital, as that is when its new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine arrived. The GE Signa 1.5T MR system is a state of the art piece of equipment that is the latest acquisition for the hospital.



Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a medical imaging technique that uses a magnetic field and computer-generated radio waves to create detailed images of the organs and tissues in the body. The accompanying photo shows radiology and MRI specialist technician Melissa beside the tube, which is the magnet.



An MRI scan can be used to examine almost any part of the body, so technicians will be able to perform head, neck and all spine work, upper and lower extremities and abdomen all with and without contrast. That includes the brain and spinal cord, bones and joints, breasts, heart and blood vessels and internal organs.

An MRI also looks for and can detect issues like brain tumors, traumatic brain injury, developmental anomalies, multiple sclerosis, stroke, dementia, infection and the causes of headache. The hospital says that the new machine is an invaluable diagnostic tool to pinpoint many abnormalities in one’s body.



“One of the biggest perks is the availability of our machine every day. Our patients will not have to wait weeks for an appointment to have these crucial analytical tests done,” said Monica Woody, R.T. (R)(CT)(ARRT).

Leading this team of radiology professionals is Director of Radiology Adan Aguilar, BSRS R.T. (R)(CT)(ARRT); Melissa Kennemmer, R.T. (R)(MR)ARRT); and Radiology Lead Monica Woody. Rounding out the team is radiologist Dr. Brian Risinger.



Hill Regional Hospital CEO Raji Kumar said, “It is important that we continue to strive for the best equipment, along with the best health care professionals, to care for our patients. We are pleased with the acquisition of our new MRI machine for our Hill County community. This is a giant step in our mission of providing the best services to our patients, and we have other additions coming.”



For more information, contact the Radiology Department at Hill Regional Hospital by calling 254-580-8815. They will be happy to guide you on the best way to get the testing you might need by working with you and your physician.