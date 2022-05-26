WMS holds Special Olympics Send Off

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

May 26, 2022

Whitney Middle School students lined the hallway to cheer on special education students as they left for a Special Olympics Track Meet in Blum Friday, May 20. The cheerleaders led a cheer as the students walked through a handmade sign. Other students also made signs to support their favorite participant.

