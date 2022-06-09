HCSO seeks information about break-in

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

June 9, 2022



The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying three unknown subjects who broke into a local convenience store Saturday, June 4.



According to reports, the incident occurred at Pit Stop, located at 1072 Farm Road 1713 near Whitney at approximately 3 a.m.



Authorities said that while the subjects were in the store, they attempted to gain entry to an ATM and suffered an unknown injury, leaving a lot of blood at the scene.



The sheriff’s office reported that blood samples have been collected to create a DNA profile.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Joshua Scholes at 254-582-5313, extension 202.