The show goes on… Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events, Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame June 9, 2022 There’s still one more weekend to catch “Deliver Us From Mama” at Lake Whitney Arts. “It’s a rip-roaring, hilarious, high-octane race to beat the stork featuring aliens and car chases and skunks,” said Director Ed Sanders. The cast includes Cindy Parks, Joe Neal Pedigo, Stacey Greenawalt, Gene Moore, Kitty Marbut, Stephen Buse, Amberly Hadley, Robert Dale, Tracey Kirkland, Kelly Robson, George Staples, Gail Warren and Becca Bilz Davis. Shows will continue through Sunday, June 12, and tickets are available at LakeWhitneyArts.org or at the door.Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related