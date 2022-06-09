Over 750 jobs expected at local job fair

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Workforce Solutions, in partnership with Hillsboro Economic Development Corporation and the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, will host a job fair 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday, June 14.



The event will be held at Historic City Hall, located at 127 East Franklin Street in Hillsboro.



Workforce Solutions officials said that more than 20 local businesses are expected to participate in the fair, and over 750 job openings will be available for job seekers to explore. This event is at no cost to job seekers or employers.



Participating employers include IKO Hillsboro, Hunting Energy Services, Johns Manville and many other employers local to the greater Hill County area.