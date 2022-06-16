County sales tax revenue up 21% in June

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

June 16, 2022



Hill County’s sales tax revenue remains well above average according to data released by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar last week.



Hegar announced that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.01 billion in local sales tax allocations for June, 11.6 percent more than in June 2021.



Hill County’s June allocation came to $302,179.70, up 21 percent compared to last June. Year-to-date numbers show the county receiving $1,873,751.25 to date, a 23-percent jump over the same time period last year.



The City of Whitney’s June allocation came to $65,715.65, up five percent from last June. Year to date numbers show the city receiving $408,866.97 so far in 2022, up 10 percent from the same time last year.



The City of Hillsboro’s June payment was $390,483.72, up seven percent from June 2021. So far this year, the city’s allocations have totaled $2,175,604.58, up two percent from the same time last year.



Bosque County’s June rebate was $67,548.10, up two percent from the same time last year. So far this year, the county’s allocations are up nine percent for a total of $429,078.80.



June allocations and changes for other cities in the county include: Abbott – $6,025.18, down 47 percent; Aquilla – $1,746.99, up 97 percent; Blum – $3,507.37, down seven percent; Bynum – $822.84, down five percent; Carl’s Corner – $4,463.93, up 16 percent; Covington – $6,947.63, up 23 percent; Hubbard – $16,032.48, down six percent; Itasca – $14,821.95, up eight percent; Malone – $1,221.29, down 27 percent; Mertens – $489.56, down 10 percent; Mount Calm – $1,582.68, up 121 percent; Penelope – $536.98, down six percent; Whitney – $65,715.65, up five percent.



Allocations and changes for Bosque County cities are: Clifton – $88,678.16, up 14 percent; Cranfills Gap – $2,658.85, down seven percent; Iredell – $2,665.58, up five percent; Meridian – $20,029.11, up four percent; Morgan – $3,595.49, up five percent; Valley Mills – $12,158.89, up six percent; Walnut Springs – $6,062.77, up 43 percent.



These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.