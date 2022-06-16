Hill Regional Hospital hosting 1-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic

June 16, 2022

News release submitted by Hill Regional Hospital

Hill Regional Hospital will be conducting a one-day only COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, June 30. The time will be from 2-4 p.m., and registration for either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will be taken now for this event.



The Silver Connections office will be taking the reservations. You may call their phone at 254-580-8888 or you may email Tricia Shelton at pshelton@hillrh.com to make your appointment. If there is no answer, please leave your name, a phone number where you can be reached, and your preference for either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. We will call you to set up an appointment, and you will be given instructions.



While this is being set up primarily for the booster vaccine, if you need a first shot, they will be available as well. If you have had either of these vaccines initially, then either vaccine is acceptable as a booster. Only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being given.



Because of this recent uptick in COVID cases, we have been receiving calls from people wanting either a first or second booster. There are a limited number of vaccines available. Please take advantage of this additional opportunity to continue to boost your immunity to COVID-19. As always, we encourage you to discuss this with your personal physician if you wish.



While most cases of COVID have been light, this is still a serious disease. We continue to remind you to follow precautions to stay safe:



• Please wash your hands well, using soap and water or a hand sanitizer.

• If you are in a crowded situation or among groups of people you do not know, consider wearing your mask for protection.

• Keep some social distancing at times. Do you really need to be two feet from the person in line ahead of you? Be aware of others and be considerate.

• If you are not feeling well, stay home. Again, be considerate of others.

• If you have some of the signs of COVID (runny nose, scratchy throat, some fever, headache, breathing issues, to name a few), get tested. It’s better to know than not know, and you can take steps to isolate to protect others. Call a doctor if you are really ill; this is still a serious virus for some people.



At Hill Regional Hospital it is our mission to help you stay healthy and for you to be able to stay in your community for services. Let us know how we can serve you.