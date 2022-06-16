Eastern Star Appreciation Dinner

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

June 16, 2022

Whitney Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 930 recently held an appreciation dinner for local Masons and their wives, daughters and family members. Robert and Georgia Galvan prepared brisket and sausage, and members provided the sides. After the meal, a program was presented by Associate Matron Darlene Pelham-Apperson. Door prizes were presented to winners, including an art bag by Jane Mohon, a spa bag by Missy Larance, and gift cards to Bunkhouse BBQ in Clifton, Keith Ace Hardware in Whitney, Lindsey at the Hair Shed in Whitney and Texas Great Country Cafe in Whitney. The chapter thanks all who attended, served and provided a chance to meet with new and old friends.

