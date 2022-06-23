Campers enjoy ‘Wild Wonders’ at state park Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events Editor: Shannon Cottongame June 22, 2022 Lake Whitney State Park hosted summer fun and learning opportunities for children during this year’s Wild Wonders Summer Camp. Youngsters entering pre-kindergarten through second grade started things off June 6-8 with a peewee camp, and third through sixth graders attended June 13-16. Along with plenty of fun and games, campers learned outdoor and safety skills, enjoyed sessions about nature and heard from guest speakers, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Constable Justin Girsh, Mason Jar Farms, Texas Through Time fossil museum and Hill County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hemrick. Other presenters discussed wildlife, wood carving and other topics of interest to help make this year’s camp a success. Pictured above, campers enjoyed a presentation from Last Chance Forever bird of prey conservancy. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related