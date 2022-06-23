WHS color guard, band members attend leadership camp Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame June 23, 2022 Whitney High School students attended the 48th Howard Payne University Band Leadership Camp June 13-17 in Brownwood. The camp offers leadership training in the areas of drum major, section leader, officer, marching skills, marching percussion and color guard. Members of the Wildcat color guard and band pictured above include (l to r): Javier Reyes, Mya Curran, Zee Baker, Jaidyn Elmeier, Cara Baxter, Kaylen Linsley, Tabie Johnson, Jessie Anderson, Cailee Parker, Alondra Ramirez, Erica Hughes, Ashley Martin and Jonah Cottongame. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related