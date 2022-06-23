Local filmmakers attend meet and greet

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

June 22, 2022

Pictured (l to r) Will Boothman, who is from Whitney, Mitch Berntson of Hillsboro, George Meyers of Hillsboro and Producer/Writer/Actor JJ Perez met at a showing of their films held Friday evening, June 17. The Indie Short Film Festival in downtown Whitney was the second installment of Juniper Cove Winery’s Artist Series that aims to highlight local filmmakers, actors and artists. The Movie Night, which was sold out, featured three shorts by George Meyers: Time Will Let Me, Robo Hills, Texas and Not Your Day. Also shown were Ghost Trippers, produced and directed by JJ Perez and Will Boothman, and Elysium, directed by Mitch Berntson.

