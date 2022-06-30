Burn bans now in place ahead of 4th

Hill and Bosque county officials implemented burn bans last week as grass fire calls picked up in both counties and hot, dry conditions persisted.
The Bosque County Commissioners Court issued a 90-day burn ban Monday, June 20, after which several fireworks stands in the county voluntarily pulled aerial fireworks from their shelves.
Hill County Judge Justin Lewis issued a disaster declaration Friday, June 24, citing recent wildland fires and the continued threat to the county. The order also bans the sale and use of all fireworks, although commercial/professional firework displays are still permitted.
The judge’s emergency order is effective for seven days, and the Hill County Commissioners Court was scheduled to consider extending the ban in a regular meeting set for Tuesday, June 28.