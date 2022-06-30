Whitney PD makes arrest in stabbing investigation

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

June 30, 2022

A Hillsboro man was arrested Wednesday, June 22, in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Whitney earlier this month.



Derrick Simmons, 41, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault causing bodily injury, a second-degree felony.



Simmons was booked into the Hill County Law Enforcement Center with bond set at $250,000.



According to Whitney Police Department, the incident occurred just after midnight Sunday, June 5, when officers responded to an assault and reported stabbing in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Whitney.



The suspect reportedly fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, and the victim was found lying outside with a deep laceration to his left side.



Whitney EMS responded to the scene, and the victim was airlifted to an area medical facility, where he required surgery for a lung injury.



The arrest was made at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, when Whitney Police Department Investigator Jessica Castro and Hillsboro police officers took Simmons into custody.



Whitney Police Chief Chris Bentley said that the investigation is ongoing.

The chief encouraged anyone with information to contact him or Investigator Castro at 254-694-2638.

Bosque County Sheriff’s office arrests three Whitney men



The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested three suspects in connection with a burglary case with assistance from the Whitney Police Department Tuesday, June 21.



The investigation began in April, when BCSO responded to a burglary on FM 56 near The Canyons. According to reports, between $20,000 and $30,000 in assorted property and copper wire were stolen.



BCSO reported that the investigation ultimately led to the arrest of three men in the 100 block of Lavaca Street in Whitney last week. Taken into custody were 42-year-old Robbie Peeples Sr., 21-year-old Robbie Peeples Jr. and 19-year-old Terry Peeples.



Robbie Peeples Sr. was charged with two counts of burglary of a building and one count of copper theft. Robbie Peeples Jr. was charged with theft of property, and Terry Peeples was charged with one count of burglary of a building and one count of theft of copper.



BCSO reported that Robbie Peeples Sr. attempted to flee from officers but was located and taken into custody. Authorities said that during the arrests and property recovery, investigating officers also located drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine at the address.



Additional charges and arrests are pending.