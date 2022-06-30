Board of Regents selects 11th Hill College president

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

June 30, 2022



After a national search, the Hill College Board of Regents approved the college’s 11th president at a meeting held recently. Dr. Thomas Mills will serve as Hill College president beginning August 1, replacing Dr. Pam Boehm, who recently retired from that position.



Dr. Mills brings a wealth of community college experience to the position having spent almost 30 years in Texas and Oklahoma colleges.



He has served as a faculty member, coach, director of athletics, dean and vice president of academic affairs.



“I am profoundly thankful for the confidence the Board of Regents has shown in me by selecting me from the talented field of candidates. I am more excited than I can put into words about the opportunity to be president of Hill College,” said Dr. Mills.



The new president most recently served as the vice president of academic affairs at Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus, a position he held since 2019.



Prior to his most recent role, he served in multiple positions during a 16-year career at Seminole State College in Oklahoma.



He began his time there as the head men’s basketball coach and life science instructor in 2003 before becoming the director of athletics in 2008.



In 2012, he began serving as the dean of instructional compliance at Seminole State, and he eventually became the vice president of academic affairs in June 2014, a position that he held for five years.



Prior to his time at Seminole State, he held positions as head men’s basketball coach and life science instructor at Rose State College in Oklahoma and as a biochemistry lecturer and undergraduate biochemistry teaching lab coordinator at the University of Houston.



Dr. Mills began his education career at Rose State College, where he received an Associate of Arts degree, followed by a Bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Central Oklahoma. His Doctoral degree is from the University of Houston, a Ph.D. in Biochemistry.



“Yvonne and I look forward to our move to Hill County, investing in the community and doing the work of leading the college into its promising future,” Mills said. “Thanks again to the campuses, communities and the Board of Regents for the extraordinary hospitality and kindheartedness we experienced during our visit.”