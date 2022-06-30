Firefighters respond to two fires

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

June 30, 2022

Multiple Whitney area fire departments were dispatched to fires Monday afternoon, June 20.



At 1:15 p.m., Whitney, Lakeview and Peoria volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the 200 block of HCR 1246, just northeast of Whitney High School.



Officials said that the blaze was caused by a hay baler and burned approximately 50 acres. White Bluff, Aquilla and Blum volunteer fire departments also responded. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.



Firefighters were later dispatched to an unrelated fire with a possible victim inside of a mobile home just before 4 p.m. The fire occurred in the 4400 block of Farm Road 933 north of Whitney High School. Whitney, Lakeview, 2604 and Peoria volunteer fire departments responded.



According to reports, three occupants were able to escape the home. Officials said that a preliminary investigation suggests that the fire began with a water heater. Damage to the home was contained to the water heater closet.



Area fire departments have stayed busy in recent days assisting other departments on multiple grass fires.