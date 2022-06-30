ESD 2 board discusses properties

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

June 30, 2022

The Hill County Emergency Services District (ESD 2) Board of Commissioners met in a regular session Thursday, June 16, and discussed the district’s recent and future property acquisitions.



Board President Tad Duncan reported that the former tenant who had failed to vacate the district’s new property at 1460 FM 67 after the recent purchase has been evicted.



Clean up of the property is wrapping up with Salt Ridge Properties removing over 20 large dumpsters of trash, and land clearing is also underway.



The board approved an additional expense of $13,526 to finish paying for cleanup of the site.



ESD 2 also recently approved the purchase of close to seven acres of land from Lone Star Cowboy Church in the Abbott area. The purchase includes I-35 frontage and a metal building on the property. The site will serve as a possible future location for an ambulance station.



Duncan said that the plat submitted to the county by the surveyor was rejected pending necessary adjustments, and the property surveyor is making those changes and will resubmit the document. A closing date will be established when the plat is accepted by the county.



General contractor Colby Grady with Salt Ridge Properties reported that work is wrapping up on the district’s new facility on Outlet Drive in Hillsboro.



Once Oncor sets poles and hooks up electricity, Grady said that ESD 2 and crews should be able to move into the facility within 20 days.



The board also distributed lift assist belts to fire departments throughout the county at the meeting. Calls from residents seeking lift assists make up a large percentage of area fire departments’ calls, and the belts will help them safely lift individuals and require fewer firefighters to do the job.



The monthly report from CareFlite showed 380 responses and 252 transports for May with an average county-wide response time of 12:25 for all call priority levels. CareFlite transported 26 percent of patients to Providence Health Center in Waco, 19 percent to Hill Regional Hospital, 15 percent to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco, and the remainder were transported to other facilities throughout the area.



The next meeting will be Thursday, July 21, at 5:30 p.m.