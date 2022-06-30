White Bluff Chapel welcomes new minister

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Aaron and Erin Franklin and their sons, Anderson and EJ

White Bluff Chapel is excited to announce the addition of new Minister of Music and Family Aaron Franklin. Aaron, his wife Erin and their sons, Anderson and EJ, have relocated to White Bluff Resort. Aaron began his new position on June 19.



Aaron graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Church Music in 2001. Subsequently, he graduated with a Master of Arts in Christian Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2006. It was at Southwestern that he met his wife. She graduated from Texas Christian University, where she was named female athlete of the year in 1997. Erin also has a degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Church Recreation. They have been married 19 years.



Aaron began his ministry at Hagerman Baptist Church in Sherman. He served in various capacities in Midlothian, Austin and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Most recently, he served for 10 years as the minister of music and senior adults at First Baptist in Greeneville, Tennessee.



“This begins an exciting new chapter for White Bluff Chapel,” the church announced in a press release. “With the rapid growth of Hill County and the influx of new families in Whitney and surrounding areas, the time is right to strengthen the chapel’s music program while addressing the need to minister to young families, their youth and children in Hill and Bosque counties.”



As music and family minister, Aaron will oversee the music programs of the chapel and lead music in both the Sunday morning 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services. He will also expand family ministry, including youth and children’s programs for White Bluff Chapel.



All are welcome to come to White Bluff Chapel.



For more information, visit the chapel’s website at http://www.whitebluffchapel.org.