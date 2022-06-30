Independence Day Celebration Saturday

A Whitney Independence Day celebration is set for Saturday, July 2.



A “Celebrate Heroes” parade will start at 10 a.m. downtown, followed by downtown festivities beginning at 11 a.m.



After the parade, there will be water slides and inflatables, a DJ, live music and a pie eating contest. There will also be face paintings, a scavenger hunt, a cornhole tournament and Giant Jenga games with prizes available.



Another attraction at the event will be food trucks and vendor booths. Texas Tacos, The Royal Icebox Sno Cones, Hillbilly Sisters Kettle Corn, Monde-Mundo, Artisan Pizza and Shiver Me Shavers plan to be at the event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Dave’s Burgers will be there from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Whitney Fire Department will also be there serving pulled pork sandwiches.

