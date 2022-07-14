Musical Fun at the Bosque Arts Center

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

July 13, 2022

Summer fun for kids continues at the Bosque Arts Center in Clifton with Music Camp July 18-21. Former camp leader Vicky Ketchum and daughter Abigail will return to Clifton to head up camp this year. Monday through Wednesday camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday camp will be 9 a.m. to noon, when the campers will present a special program for parents and friends. Camp is open to kids who have completed the first through fifth grades. The fee is $75 and scholarships are available. Registration forms are available at http://www.bosqueartscenter.org or at the Bosque Arts Center, 215 South College Hill Drive.

