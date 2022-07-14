First Baptist Church presents scholarships

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

July 14, 2022

Whitney’s First Baptist Church recently presented scholarships to Hill County seniors. They included:

Cadence Bidwell, daughter of Tracy and Ashley Bidwell, of Whitney High School. She plans to major in engineering at Texas A&M University.
Lucy Schulz, daughter of Greg and Julie Schulz, of Abbott High School. She plans to attend Baylor University and major in chemistry.

Mikey McKibben, son of Mike and Susan McKibben, of Aquilla High School. He plans to attend East Texas Baptist University and major in kinesiology/history and represent ETBU as mascot.
Jordan Williamson, son of Larry and Alana Williamson, of Hillsboro High School. He plans to attend Dallas Baptist University and major in business while representing DBU on the track team.

